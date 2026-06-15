Col. Elizabeth "Betsy" A. DeSitter, the new commander of the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity and director of Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, passes the unit colors to the MEDDAC's Command Sgt. Maj. James H. Carter Jr. during the change of command ceremony held on Fort Meade, Maryland, June 15, 2026. This final step in the sequence signifies the new commander's trust in the noncommissioned officer corps to safeguard the colors and uphold the unit's heritage and standards. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 11:59
|Photo ID:
|9753426
|VIRIN:
|260615-D-CD688-1094
|Resolution:
|3571x2551
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meade MEDDAC change of command [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Meade Medical Department Activity welcomes new commander
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