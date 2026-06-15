Meade MEDDAC change of command

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Col. Darryl M. Metcalf , outgoing commander of Fort Meade Medical Department Activity and director of Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, passes the unit colors to Brig. Gen. James “Jamie” Burk Commanding General of Medical Readiness Command, East, during a change of command ceremony held on Fort Meade, Maryland, June 15, 2026. Burk presided over the ceremony where Col. Elizabeth A. DeSitter assumed command. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)