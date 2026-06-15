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    Meade MEDDAC change of command [Image 1 of 3]

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    Meade MEDDAC change of command

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    Col. Darryl M. Metcalf , outgoing commander of Fort Meade Medical Department Activity and director of Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, passes the unit colors to Brig. Gen. James “Jamie” Burk Commanding General of Medical Readiness Command, East, during a change of command ceremony held on Fort Meade, Maryland, June 15, 2026. Burk presided over the ceremony where Col. Elizabeth A. DeSitter assumed command. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 11:59
    Photo ID: 9753420
    VIRIN: 260615-D-CD688-1081
    Resolution: 1679x2351
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Meade MEDDAC change of command [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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