Col. Darryl M. Metcalf , outgoing commander of Fort Meade Medical Department Activity and director of Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, passes the unit colors to Brig. Gen. James “Jamie” Burk Commanding General of Medical Readiness Command, East, during a change of command ceremony held on Fort Meade, Maryland, June 15, 2026. Burk presided over the ceremony where Col. Elizabeth A. DeSitter assumed command. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 11:59
|Photo ID:
|9753420
|VIRIN:
|260615-D-CD688-1081
|Resolution:
|1679x2351
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meade MEDDAC change of command [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Meade Medical Department Activity welcomes new commander
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