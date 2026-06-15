Meade MEDDAC change of command

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Brig. Gen. James “Jamie” Burk, Commanding General of Medical Readiness Command, East, passes the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity unit colors to Col. Elizabeth "Betsy" A. DeSitter, incoming commander of the Meade MEDDAC and director of Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, during a change of command ceremony held on Fort Meade, Maryland, June 15, 2026. This exchange symbolizes the official delegation of authority, responsibility, and trust from the higher command to the new unit commander. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)