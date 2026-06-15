Fort Meade Medical Department Activity welcomes new commander

Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | Col. Darryl M. Metcalf , outgoing commander of Fort Meade Medical Department Activity...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | Col. Darryl M. Metcalf , outgoing commander of Fort Meade Medical Department Activity and director of Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, passes the unit colors to Brig. Gen. James “Jamie” Burk Commanding General of Medical Readiness Command, East, during a change of command ceremony held on Fort Meade, Maryland, June 15, 2026. Burk presided over the ceremony where Col. Elizabeth A. DeSitter assumed command. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – The Fort Meade U.S. Army Medical Department Activity welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony held at Fort Meade, Maryland, June 15, 2026.



Brig. Gen. James “Jamie” Burk, Commanding General of Medical Readiness Command, East, presided over the ceremony where Col. Elizabeth “Betsy” A. DeSitter assumed command from Col. Darryl M. Metcalf.



Burk, a former Meade MEDDAC commander, highlighted how Metcalf's active engagement directly translated to heightened medical readiness, stronger partnerships, and reliable care across the National Capital Region (NCR). Under Metcalf's direction, the MEDDAC successfully navigated critical operational challenges, including civilian government shutdowns, while maintaining a relentless focus on the readiness of the joint warfighter.



“You have successfully guided a geographic dispersed healthcare enterprise supporting more than 65,000 beneficiaries,” Burk said. “Thank you for taking care of our people.”



Burk also challenged DeSitter to keep the people-focused approach at the center of her leadership strategy.



“As you assume command of this exceptional team, continue building on established foundations of excellence and commitment to our mission,” Burk said. “Your priority is the service member and their family. We're not just delivering healthcare, we're building trust. Trust with our patients, trust within our ranks, and trust within the Army that we serve. That trust is earned through consistent, compassionate, and competent care, and through unwavering support for the people who provide that care.”



Managing the Fort Meade MEDDAC is uniquely challenging due to its expansive and diverse geographic footprint. In his farewell remarks, Metcalf reflected on the structural complexity of the organization, noting that the command is "geographically dispersed, operationally complex, and mission-diverse," supporting five major regional installations across three states and the District of Columbia.



Metcalf expressed deep pride in the resilience of the medical and administrative staff.



“[The success of this command] has been built on leaders who solve problems, teams who adapt, and professionals who continue to show up for the mission each and every day.”



DeSitter is familiar with the MEDDAC’s footprint, having previously served as the commander and director of Andrew Rader U.S. Army Health Clinic at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, one of the MEDDAC’s clinics.



She also served alongside Metcalf as a young officer nearly two decades ago. During her remarks, she expressed profound humility and excitement in her new role.



“You are the heartbeat of the Chesapeake,” DeSitter stated to the MEDDAC workforce.



“A beat that echoes strong across three states and the District of Columbia. I'm extremely humbled to be joining this organization, and I'm eager to work alongside you and see what we'll accomplish together.”



The Fort Meade MEDDAC, a component of the Defense Health Network National Capital Region (DHN-NCR), is headquartered at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center on Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The command oversees Army clinics and clinical operations across Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia, serving active-duty service members, retirees, and their families. Its core mission is to provide premier, combat-ready healthcare, promote wellness, and optimize the medical readiness of the Joint Force.