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    Accelerating the OIB: AMC and TACOM Chart the Future at RIA-JMTC [Image 2 of 3]

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    Accelerating the OIB: AMC and TACOM Chart the Future at RIA-JMTC

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Keri Soliz 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    Lt. Gen. Christpoher Mohan and Brig. Gen. Beth Behn tour the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence at RIA JMTC on June 9, reviewing capabilities that support modernization across the Organic Industrial Base.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 11:45
    Photo ID: 9753403
    VIRIN: 260609-A-SJ569-8320
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Accelerating the OIB: AMC and TACOM Chart the Future at RIA-JMTC [Image 3 of 3], by Keri Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMC
    TACOM
    RIA-JMTC

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