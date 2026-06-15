Lt. Gen. Christpoher Mohan and Brig. Gen. Beth Behn tour the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence at RIA JMTC on June 9, reviewing capabilities that support modernization across the Organic Industrial Base.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 11:45
|Photo ID:
|9753403
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-SJ569-8320
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Accelerating the OIB: AMC and TACOM Chart the Future at RIA-JMTC [Image 3 of 3], by Keri Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Accelerating the OIB: AMC and TACOM Chart the Future at RIA-JMTC
No keywords found.