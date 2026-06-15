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    Accelerating the OIB: AMC and TACOM Chart the Future at RIA-JMTC [Image 1 of 3]

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    Accelerating the OIB: AMC and TACOM Chart the Future at RIA-JMTC

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Keri Soliz 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan and leaders observe collaborative welding robots during a tour of the production floor on June 9.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 11:45
    Photo ID: 9753395
    VIRIN: 260609-A-SJ569-4225
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Accelerating the OIB: AMC and TACOM Chart the Future at RIA-JMTC [Image 3 of 3], by Keri Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMC
    TACOM
    RIA-JMTC

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