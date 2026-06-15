Date Taken: 06.09.2026 Date Posted: 06.16.2026 11:45 Photo ID: 9753390 VIRIN: 260609-A-SJ569-9154 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.23 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

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This work, Accelerating the OIB: AMC and TACOM Chart the Future at RIA-JMTC [Image 3 of 3], by Keri Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.