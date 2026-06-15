Photo By Keri Soliz | Brig. Gen. Beth Behn, commanding general of U.S. Army Tank automotive and Armaments Command, receives a briefing during a live demonstration at the Rock Island Arsenal Test Range Complex on June 9. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Keri Soliz | Brig. Gen. Beth Behn, commanding general of U.S. Army Tank automotive and Armaments...... read more read more

Accelerating the OIB: AMC and TACOM Chart the Future at RIA-JMTC

By Keri Soliz - Rock Island Arsenal – Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – The Rock Island Arsenal–Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (RIA-JMTC) hosted Army Materiel Command Commanding General Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan and U.S. Army Tank‑automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) Commanding General Brig. Gen. Beth Behn on June 9 for the TACOM Major Subordinate Command update. During the visit, TACOM leaders outlined current posture and priorities shaping the future of the Organic Industrial Base (OIB).

TACOM leaders briefed Mohan on progress within the TACOM Campaign Plan, including FY26/27 funding projections, advanced manufacturing initiatives, OIB optimization efforts, and data and analytics projects that support enterprise‑level decision‑making. They described how TACOM is aligning resources, capabilities, and modernization efforts to meet Army readiness requirements.

Mohan emphasized the unprecedented focus on currently being placed on the enterprise. “The OIB is receiving attention at a level I haven’t seen during my time in the Army,” he said. “We need to keep the pressure on. We don’t want the culture change that needs to happen to fall off the wayside.”

To strengthen collaboration across the enterprise, Mohan noted that AMC created the OIB Integration Cell, which serves as a dedicated hub to streamline modernization initiatives.

Leaders briefed Mohan on modernization efforts underway at Rock Island Arsenal, including upgrades to the installation’s electrical distribution system and plans for upgrading the foundry.

Mohan emphasized that advanced manufacturing would remain a key focus as the Army moves into FY27. He noted that producing parts through advanced manufacturing is far more complex than simply printing a component, and he encouraged the team to continue telling the OIB story to keep it at the forefront.

Behn outlined TACOM’s expanding use of data and analytics to improve visibility and support subordinate organizations. “Critical data and analytics projects are driving decision‑making for the command and our subordinate organizations,” she said.

Both Mohan and Behn praised the workforce for its technical expertise and its role in driving modernization across the OIB.

As the discussion shifted to enterprise‑level sustainment, Mohan underscored the importance of balancing organic capability with industry support. “We’re continuing the model for a mixed bag to have the right balance of using our organic capability,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be all or nothing. We are driving change.”

Following the briefing, the leaders toured RIA‑JMTC’s production areas to see these capabilities in action. The tour included the heavy machining area, sand‑printing operations, welding collaborative robots, plating department, the heat treat area, and the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence.

Later in the day, Behn and members of the TACOM team visited the Rock Island Arsenal Test Range Complex for a live demonstration and discussions on expanding mission responsibilities. The team reviewed current capabilities, observed testing operations firsthand, and evaluated how the range can support future TACOM and OIB requirements.

Highlighting the visit, Mohan recognized five RIA‑JMTC employees: Jared Boldt, Valerie Morford, Austin Kroger, Adam Stock and Chandler Work by presenting each with a Commander’s Coin for outstanding performance.

In his concluding comments, Mohan praised the workforce. “I’m impressed by the work you are doing and how hard pressing it is,” he said. “Now is the time for change.”