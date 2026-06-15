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    Popular content creator visits Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park [Image 3 of 3]

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    Popular content creator visits Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - A widely followed YouTube content creator known for large-scale experiential videos visited Picatinny Arsenal's Frog Falls Aquatic Park over the weekend as part of a waterpark tour in the Garden State.

    Frog Falls is a membership only facility open to Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard Military Personnel and their dependents; Picatinny Civilian Employees and their dependents, Contractors working on Picatinny, as well as the General Public.

    Sam Beres, better known online as Sambucha, is an American YouTuber and content creator best known for his viral YouTube Shorts and reaction/challenge videos. In coordination with Picatinny Arsenal's Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) Directorate, Sambucha was granted after-hours access for a clip titled "I Tested Waterparks With 0 People."

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 10:21
    Photo ID: 9753116
    VIRIN: 260613-A-GY890-1003
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Popular content creator visits Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Popular content creator visits Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park
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