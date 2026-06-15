Popular content creator visits Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park

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PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - A widely followed YouTube content creator known for large-scale experiential videos visited Picatinny Arsenal's Frog Falls Aquatic Park over the weekend as part of a waterpark tour in the Garden State.



Frog Falls is a membership only facility open to Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard Military Personnel and their dependents; Picatinny Civilian Employees and their dependents, Contractors working on Picatinny, as well as the General Public.



Sam Beres, better known online as Sambucha, is an American YouTuber and content creator best known for his viral YouTube Shorts and reaction/challenge videos. In coordination with Picatinny Arsenal's Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) Directorate, Sambucha was granted after-hours access for a clip titled "I Tested Waterparks With 0 People."