PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - A widely followed YouTube content creator known for large-scale experiential videos visited Picatinny Arsenal's Frog Falls Aquatic Park over the weekend as part of a waterpark tour in the Garden State.
Sam Beres, better known online as Sambucha, is an American YouTuber and content creator best known for his viral YouTube Shorts and reaction/challenge videos. In coordination with Picatinny Arsenal's Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) Directorate, Sambucha was granted after-hours access for a clip titled "I Tested Waterparks With 0 People."
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 10:21
|Photo ID:
|9753113
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-GY890-1002
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Popular content creator visits Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park
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