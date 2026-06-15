Popular content creator visits Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park

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PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - A widely followed YouTube content creator known for large-scale experiential videos visited Picatinny Arsenal's Frog Falls Aquatic Park over the weekend as part of a waterpark tour in the Garden State.



Sam Beres, better known online as Sambucha, is an American YouTuber and content creator best known for his viral YouTube Shorts and reaction/challenge videos. In coordination with Picatinny Arsenal's Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) Directorate, Sambucha was granted after-hours access for a clip titled "I Tested Waterparks With 0 People."