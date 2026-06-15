PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - A widely followed YouTube content creator known for large-scale experiential videos visited Picatinny Arsenal's Frog Falls Aquatic Park over the weekend as part of a waterpark tour in the Garden State.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 10:21
|Photo ID:
|9753106
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-GY890-1001
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Popular content creator visits Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Popular content creator visits Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park
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