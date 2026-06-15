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    423rd Air Base Group Relinquishment of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

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    423rd Air Base Group Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

    RAF ALCONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, commander of the 501st Combat Support Wing, presents the Legion of Merit certificate to Col. Michael G. Fleming, outgoing commander of the 423rd Air Base Group, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, June 5, 2026. The Legion of Merit is awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service and achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Pinalua)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 04:36
    Photo ID: 9752615
    VIRIN: 260605-F-QN763-1203
    Resolution: 4995x3330
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Legion of Merit
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    Relinquishment of Command
    501st Combat Support Wing
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