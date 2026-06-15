423rd Air Base Group Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, commander of the 501st Combat Support Wing, presents the Legion of Merit certificate to Col. Michael G. Fleming, outgoing commander of the 423rd Air Base Group, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, June 5, 2026. The Legion of Merit is awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service and achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Pinalua)