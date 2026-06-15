423rd Air Base Group Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Michael G. Fleming, outgoing commander of the 423rd Air Base Group, delivers remarks during a relinquishment of command ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, June 5, 2026. Fleming relinquished command after leading the group’s mission across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Pinalua)