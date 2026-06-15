423rd Air Base Group Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, commander of the 501st Combat Support Wing, receives the 423rd Air Base Group guidon from Col. Michael G. Fleming, outgoing commander of the 423rd Air Base Group, during a relinquishment of command ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, June 5, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolized Fleming relinquishing command of the group and its personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Pinalua)