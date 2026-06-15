423rd Air Base Group Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael G. Fleming, outgoing commander of the 423rd Air Base Group, presents flowers to his wife during a relinquishment of command ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, June 5, 2026. The presentation recognized her support throughout Fleming’s command and military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Pinalua)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 04:36
|Photo ID:
|9752612
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-QN763-1200
|Resolution:
|2738x1825
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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