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    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26 [Image 7 of 9]

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    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26

    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christine Groening 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Merrit, 493rd Fighter Squadron commander, prepares for flight in an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Ramstein Flag 26, at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. The 493rd FS participated in RAFL 26 with the Finnish air force, Marine Air Control Squadron 2 and Marine Wing Support Squadron 272. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 03:23
    Photo ID: 9752544
    VIRIN: 260610-F-GR701-6562
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26

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    TAGS

    F-35A Lightning II
    493rd FGS
    NATO
    Ramstein Flag 26
    RAFL 26

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