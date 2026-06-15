Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Merrit, 493rd Fighter Squadron commander, prepares for flight in an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Ramstein Flag 26, at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. The 493rd FS participated in RAFL 26 with the Finnish air force, Marine Air Control Squadron 2 and Marine Wing Support Squadron 272. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 03:23
|Photo ID:
|9752544
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-GR701-6562
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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