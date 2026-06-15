Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke LeGrand, right, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, and Airman 1st Class Brenden Kline, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, prepare to launch Lt. Col. Dustin Merritt, 493rd Fighter Squadron commander, in an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Ramstein Flag 26, at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. As Allied Air Command's premier tactical exercise, Ramstein Flag 26 tests the ability of U.S. and NATO forces to respond to emerging threats with immediate, decisive airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman)