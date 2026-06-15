U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke LeGrand, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares to launch Lt. Col. Dustin Merritt, 493rd Fighter Squadron commander, left, in a F-35A Lightning II aircraft during NATO Allied Air Command’s premier exercise Ramstein Flag 26, at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. The 48th Fighter Wing exercises integrated air and missile defense, information, intelligence and data sharing, counter-anti-access/area denial and agile combat employment during RAFL 26. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 03:26
|Photo ID:
|9752543
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-GR701-2210
|Resolution:
|7761x5174
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26 [Image 9 of 9], by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.