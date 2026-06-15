Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke LeGrand, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares to launch Lt. Col. Dustin Merritt, 493rd Fighter Squadron commander, left, in a F-35A Lightning II aircraft during NATO Allied Air Command’s premier exercise Ramstein Flag 26, at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. The 48th Fighter Wing exercises integrated air and missile defense, information, intelligence and data sharing, counter-anti-access/area denial and agile combat employment during RAFL 26. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman)