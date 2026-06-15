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    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26 [Image 5 of 9]

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    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26

    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.09.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke LeGrand, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares to launch an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Ramstein Flag 26, at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. The scale of RAFL 26 demonstrates NATO’s determination to counter modern and emerging threats through distributed operations, involving 18 nations and 20 operational locations within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 03:26
    Photo ID: 9752542
    VIRIN: 260610-F-GR701-4351
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.2 MB
    Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26 [Image 9 of 9], by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26
    Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26

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    TAGS

    F-35A Lightning II
    493rd FGS
    NATO
    Ramstein Flag 26
    RAFL 26

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