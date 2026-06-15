Detachment Commander takes Flight at Ramstein Flag 26

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke LeGrand, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares to launch an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Ramstein Flag 26, at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 10, 2026. The scale of RAFL 26 demonstrates NATO’s determination to counter modern and emerging threats through distributed operations, involving 18 nations and 20 operational locations within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman)