Marine Corps Air Station Safety Award

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, middle-left, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, U.S. Marines and civilian federal employees with Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, pose for photo after the MCAS Safety Award Ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 12, 2026. This award highlights the significant contribution and accomplishment Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton made in the field of safety and mishap prevention across all Marine Corps units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Joseph Cantu)