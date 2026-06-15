Marine Corps Air Station Safety Award

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christine M. Houser, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, delivers remarks during the MCAS Safety Award Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 12, 2026. This award highlights the significant contribution and accomplishment MCAS Camp Pendleton made in the field of safety and mishap prevention across all Marine Corps units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Joseph Cantu)