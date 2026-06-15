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The 2025 Marine Corps Achievement in Safety Award sits on a table during the Marine Corps Air Station Safety Award Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 12, 2026. This award highlights the significant contribution and accomplishment MCAS Camp Pendleton made in the field of safety and mishap prevention across all Marine Corps units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Joseph Cantu)