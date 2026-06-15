Marine Corps Air Station Safety Award

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David Soucy, high voltage electrician with Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton Camp Pendleton, receives a safety award and certificate during the MCAS Safety Award Ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 12, 2026. This award highlights the significant contribution and accomplishment MCAS made in the field of safety and mishap prevention across all Marine Corps units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Joseph Cantu)