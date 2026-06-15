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    Marine Corps Air Station Safety Award [Image 4 of 7]

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    Marine Corps Air Station Safety Award

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Joseph Cantu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    David Soucy, high voltage electrician with Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton Camp Pendleton, receives a safety award and certificate during the MCAS Safety Award Ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 12, 2026. This award highlights the significant contribution and accomplishment MCAS made in the field of safety and mishap prevention across all Marine Corps units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Joseph Cantu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 14:12
    Photo ID: 9751262
    VIRIN: 260612-M-LT470-1054
    Resolution: 5909x3941
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Safety Award [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Joseph Cantu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCAS
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    MCI WEST
    Marines
    Safety
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