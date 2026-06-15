Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competion held at Marine Corps Base Quantico

U.S. Army Cadet Sergeant Siying He, a Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet from Penn State University, pulls the bolt on an AR-15 rifle during the 64th annual Atlantic Fleet and All Navy East Rifle and Pistol Championships held at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia on May 12, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 12:31
|Photo ID:
|9750836
|VIRIN:
|260515-N-JD579-1046
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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