Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competion held at Marine Corps Base Quantico

Lt. Lawrence Wu, assigned to Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic, speaks with a line coach for training during the 64th annual Atlantic Fleet and All Navy East Rifle and Pistol Championships held at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia on May 12, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 12:31
|Photo ID:
|9750829
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-JD579-1016
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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