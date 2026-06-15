Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competition held at Marine Corps Base Quantico

Chief Naval Aircrewman Operator Jonathan Byerly, examines his gear as he prepares to shoot at the 64th annual Atlantic Fleet and All Navy East Rifle and Pistol Championships held at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia on May 12, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 12:31
|Photo ID:
|9750782
|VIRIN:
|260512-N-JD579-1125
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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