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    Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competion held at Marine Corps Base Quantico [Image 4 of 11]

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    Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competion held at Marine Corps Base Quantico

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett 

    Naval Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One

    Capt. Michael Overfield, assigned to Naval Reserve Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Space and Unmanned Systems West, fires an AR-15 rifle during the 64th annual Atlantic Fleet and All Navy East Rifle and Pistol Championships held at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia on May 12, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 12:31
    Photo ID: 9750816
    VIRIN: 260512-N-JD579-1754
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competion held at Marine Corps Base Quantico [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 John Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competition held at Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competition held at Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competion held at Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competion held at Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competion held at Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competion held at Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competion held at Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competion held at Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competion held at Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competion held at Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Atlantic fleet all Navy marksmanship competion held at Marine Corps Base Quantico

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