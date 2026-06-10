Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julio Redwood (left) and Staff Sgt. Noah Burris (right), recruiters with the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion, count deadlift repetitions at an activation booth during the 116th Street Festival in New York, New York, on June 13, 2026. U.S. Army Recruiters interacted with thousands of festival attendees at several U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion activation booths, working to strengthen community relationships.

(U.S. Army Photo by: 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)