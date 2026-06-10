U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Pardovaldez, a bongo drummist with the U.S. Army Reserve 78th Army Band’s Liberty Vibes, performs a musical selection during the 116th Street Festival in New York, New York, on June 13, 2026. The band’s performance was televised on PIX11 News, which reaches more than 7.5 million households in the tri-state area.
(U.S. Army Photo by: 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 20:50
|Photo ID:
|9749418
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-BD830-1003
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem [Image 8 of 8], by 1SG Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.