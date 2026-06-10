Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Pardovaldez, a bongo drummist with the U.S. Army Reserve 78th Army Band’s Liberty Vibes, performs a musical selection during the 116th Street Festival in New York, New York, on June 13, 2026. The band’s performance was televised on PIX11 News, which reaches more than 7.5 million households in the tri-state area.

(U.S. Army Photo by: 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)