Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem

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116th Street Festival attendees dance as U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 78th Army Band’s Liberty Vibes perform a musical selection in New York, New York, on June 13, 2026. U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers interacted with thousands of festival attendees at several U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion activation booths, working to strengthen community relationships.

(U.S. Army Photo by: 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)