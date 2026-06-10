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    Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem [Image 5 of 8]

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    Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Ohm Soni, a drummer with the 78th Army Band’s Liberty Vibes, performs a musical selection during the 116th Street Festival in New York, New York, on June 13, 2026. Soldiers interacted with thousands of festival attendees at several U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion activation booths, working to strengthen community relationships.
    (U.S. Army Photo by: 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 20:50
    Photo ID: 9749420
    VIRIN: 260613-A-BD830-1004
    Resolution: 4109x2671
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem [Image 8 of 8], by 1SG Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem
    Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem
    Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem
    Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem
    Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem
    Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem
    Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem
    Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem

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    U.S. Army Reserve
    78th Army Band
    ArmyNYC
    Army251
    116th Street Festival
    Liberty Vibes

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