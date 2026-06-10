Soldiers Connect with Community in East Harlem

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U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Ohm Soni, a drummer with the 78th Army Band’s Liberty Vibes, performs a musical selection during the 116th Street Festival in New York, New York, on June 13, 2026. Soldiers interacted with thousands of festival attendees at several U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion activation booths, working to strengthen community relationships.

(U.S. Army Photo by: 1st Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)