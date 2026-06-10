390th MP Battalion’s Staging Area

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U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. David Mpoyl, assigned to the 90th Military Police Battalion,11th Military Police Regiment, provides civilian role players directions at an entry control point, during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 10, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)