390th MP Battalion Patrol Base

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U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Michael Tantilb, assigned to the 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Regiment, scans the sky for an Unmanned Aerial System, during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 10, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)