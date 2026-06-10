(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    390th MP Battalion Patrol Base [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    390th MP Battalion Patrol Base

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Michael Tantilb, assigned to the 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Regiment, scans the sky for an Unmanned Aerial System, during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 10, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 13:01
    Photo ID: 9749089
    VIRIN: 260610-A-MC011-1001
    Resolution: 4072x2709
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 390th MP Battalion Patrol Base [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dean John Kd De Dios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    390th MP Battalion Patrol Base
    390th MP Battalion’s Staging Area
    390th MP Battalion’s Staging Area
    390th MP Battalion’s Staging Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    USAR
    field training
    OperationSentinelJustice
    Large Scale Combat Operation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery