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    390th MP Battalion’s Staging Area [Image 2 of 4]

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    390th MP Battalion’s Staging Area

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 366th Military Police Company 607th Military Police Battalion, guard an entry control point during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 10, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 13:01
    Photo ID: 9749090
    VIRIN: 260610-A-MC011-1002
    Resolution: 2966x4458
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 390th MP Battalion’s Staging Area [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dean John Kd De Dios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LSCO
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Field training
    OperationSentinelJustice

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