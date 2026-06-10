390th MP Battalion’s Staging Area

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U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 366th Military Police Company 607th Military Police Battalion, guard an entry control point during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 10, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment.