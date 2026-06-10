390th MP Battalion’s Staging Area

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U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. David Mpoyl, assigned to the 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Regiment, interacts with civilian role players at an entry control point, during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 10, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment.