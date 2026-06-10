Dana White, left, UFC president and CEO, poses for a photo with a U.S. Park Police Officer after the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2026. The event brought together UFC athletes, service members and fans to celebrate 250 years of American history while highlighting the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 06:18
|Photo ID:
|9748807
|VIRIN:
|260612-Z-LK770-2686
|Resolution:
|6233x4155
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Park Police Officers meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.