U.S. Park Police Officers meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference

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Dana White, center, UFC president and CEO, poses for a photo with U.S. Park Police officers after the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2026. The event brought together UFC athletes, service members and fans to celebrate 250 years of American history while highlighting the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)