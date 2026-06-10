(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference [Image 29 of 33]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Steven Palmertree, left, 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, poses for a photo with Dana White, UFC president and CEO, after the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 06:18
    Photo ID: 9748801
    VIRIN: 260612-Z-LK770-2709
    Resolution: 6565x4377
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference kicks off fight weekend
    Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    U.S. Park Police Officers meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    U.S. Park Police Officers meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSARNG
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful
    Freedom 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery