U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Logan, center, 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, shakes hands with Dana White, UFC president and CEO, after the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 06:18
|Photo ID:
|9748804
|VIRIN:
|260612-Z-LK770-2775
|Resolution:
|6768x4512
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.