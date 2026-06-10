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U.S. Navy Seaman Noel Santos, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), heaving heaves in a mooring line during sea and anchor detail as the ship departs San Diego, June 08, 2026, in preparation for RIMPAC 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. . (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Samuel B. Park)