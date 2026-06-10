USS Essex Sea and Anchor Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Khane Shea, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), during sea and anchor detail, June 8, 2026, in preparation for RIMPAC 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)