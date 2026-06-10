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    USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 5 of 9]

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    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Samuel Park 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    U.S. Navy Seaman Michaela Astacaan, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), heaves in a mooring line during a sea and anchor detail as the ship departs San Diego, June 08, 2026, in preparation for RIMPAC 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Samuel B. Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 13:29
    Photo ID: 9748211
    VIRIN: 260608-N-VT352-1007
    Resolution: 4097x2926
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 9 of 9], by SA Samuel Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LHD
    Navy
    Essex
    LHD2

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