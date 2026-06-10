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    USS Essex Sea and Anchor Evolution [Image 4 of 9]

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    USS Essex Sea and Anchor Evolution

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Seaman Kenyatta Headley 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), heave mooring lines during sea and anchor detail, June 8, 2026, in preparation for RIMPAC 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 13:29
    Photo ID: 9748210
    VIRIN: 260608-N-IP019-1121
    Resolution: 4355x2899
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Essex Sea and Anchor Evolution [Image 9 of 9], by SN Kenyatta Headley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Essex Sea and Anchor Evolution
    USS Essex Sea and Anchor Evolution
    USS Essex Sea and Anchor Evolution
    USS Essex Sea and Anchor Evolution
    USS Essex (LHD 2)
    USS Essex (LHD 2)
    USS Essex (LHD 2)
    USS ESSEX Flight Operations
    USS ESSEX Flight Operations

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    TAGS

    LHD
    NAVY
    AMPHIBIOUS
    ESSEX

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