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    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 [Image 7 of 8]

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    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Airman Keola Vischi 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A U.S. Army, 11th Airbourne Divison Humvee is loaded onto a Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft assigned to No. 70 Squadron during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2026. The exercise brought together U.S., United Kingdom, Canadian and New Zealand forces to improve integration and strengthen multinational partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 20:19
    Photo ID: 9747621
    VIRIN: 260610-F-SA986-1094
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

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    TAGS

    allies
    RAF
    A400
    partnership
    Red Flag Alaska
    RFA26

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