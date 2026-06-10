RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

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A U.S. Army, 11th Airbourne Divison Humvee is loaded onto a Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft assigned to No. 70 Squadron during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2026. The exercise brought together U.S., United Kingdom, Canadian and New Zealand forces to improve integration and strengthen multinational partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)