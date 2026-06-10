RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

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A Royal Air Force service member operates an Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft assigned to No. 70 Squadron during a cargo drop in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2, June 10, 2026. The event combined joint and coalition forces into a realistic combat scenario designed to enhance readiness, lethality and integrated operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)