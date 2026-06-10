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    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 [Image 2 of 8]

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    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Airman Keola Vischi 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A Royal Air Force service member operates an Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft assigned to No. 70 Squadron during a cargo drop in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2, June 10, 2026. The event combined joint and coalition forces into a realistic combat scenario designed to enhance readiness, lethality and integrated operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 20:19
    Photo ID: 9747616
    VIRIN: 260610-F-SA986-1089
    Resolution: 5833x3889
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

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    TAGS

    allies
    RAF
    A400
    partnership
    Red Flag Alaska
    RFA26

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