RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

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A Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft assigned to No. 70 Squadron sits on the flight line during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2026. The exercise brought together U.S., allied and partner nation forces to strengthen interoperability and improve readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)