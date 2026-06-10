A Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft assigned to No. 70 Squadron sits on the flight line during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2026. The exercise brought together U.S., allied and partner nation forces to strengthen interoperability and improve readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keola Vischi)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 20:19
|Photo ID:
|9747620
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-SA986-1093
|Resolution:
|5387x3937
|Size:
|759.67 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, RAF conducts cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Keola Vischi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.