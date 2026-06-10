Medical Company Area Support Field Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Reserve Soldier role plays as a casualty in a mass casualty simulation event during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves missions effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. The medical training component is a part of Global Medic, the Army Reserve’s