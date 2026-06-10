Medical Company Area Support Field Operations

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U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Ashley Mestas, a combat medic specialist assigned to the 343rd Medical Company Ground Ambulance, attached to the 7246 Medical Support Unit, prepares a military ambulance for a mission during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves missions' effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. The medical training component is a part of Global Medic, the Army Reserve’s premiere medical readiness training exercise that is planned and executed by the Medical Readiness and Training Command. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Roman)