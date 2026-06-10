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    Medical Company Area Support Field Operations [Image 4 of 8]

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    Medical Company Area Support Field Operations

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers with the 409th Medical Company Area Support and Canadian Armed Forces Capt. Mike Thomasen, a physician assistant with the 24 Canadian Forces Health Services, treats a mannequin in a mass casualty simulation event during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves missions’ effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. The medical training component is a part of Global Medic, the Army Reserve’s premiere medical readiness training exercise that is planned and executed by the Medical Readiness and Training Command. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 19:34
    Photo ID: 9747602
    VIRIN: 260611-A-BB082-1240
    Resolution: 4648x4480
    Size: 7.96 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Medical Company Area Support Field Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Roman Adona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ARMEDCOM
    MRTC
    large scale combat operations
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    OperationSentinelJustice

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