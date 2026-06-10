Medical Company Area Support Field Operations

U.S. Reserve Soldiers with the 409th Medical Company Area Support and Canadian Armed Forces Capt. Mike Thomasen, a physician assistant with the 24 Canadian Forces Health Services, treats a mannequin in a mass casualty simulation event during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 11, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves missions’ effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. The medical training component is a part of Global Medic, the Army Reserve’s premiere medical readiness training exercise that is planned and executed by the Medical Readiness and Training Command. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 19:34
|Photo ID:
|9747602
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-BB082-1240
|Resolution:
|4648x4480
|Size:
|7.96 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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